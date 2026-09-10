Uphold Constitution, administer justice without fear or favour – Mahama to new Justices

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President John Mahama has charged three newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices to uphold the Constitution and administer justice without fear or favour.
He said the justices must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage and a deep commitment to justice as they assume their new responsibilities.
President Mahama made the remarks on Thursday, September 10, when he swore in Justices Sophia Rosetta Oduokuwa Bernasko-Essah, Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jr. as Justices of the Supreme Court at the Jubilee House.
President Mahama said their appointments reflected years of support, patience and shared sacrifice, noting that attaining such a position was rarely the achievement of one individual alone.
He stressed the critical role of the Supreme Court in Ghana’s constitutional democracy, describing it as the country’s final judicial authority.
According to him, decisions of the Court give meaning to the Constitution, settle matters of profound national importance and shape the development of Ghana’s laws.
He said the authority of the Supreme Court was not derived from political power or force but from the confidence and trust of the Ghanaian people.
“That confidence and trust [means] that every matter brought before it will be determined independently, impartially and strictly according to the law,” he said.
The President said the responsibilities of Supreme Court justices went beyond legal knowledge, requiring them to demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage and patience.
He urged the newly appointed justices to protect constitutional rights, preserve the separation of powers and ensure that no individual or institution was placed above the law.
“The oath you are taking today is consequential, not ceremonial,” President Mahama said.
“It is a solemn covenant with the people of Ghana. It requires you to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and to defend the Constitution of Ghana at all times.”
The three justices were appointed following their approval by Parliament, bringing their legal experience to Ghana’s highest court.
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