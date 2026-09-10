Education | National | Top Story

Livestream: NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale, PRESEC, AUGUSCO and Accra Academy battle for national glory

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  10 September 2026 4:36pm
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The much-anticipated 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale is underway, with three schools; record-holders Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), two-time champions St Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO) and debut finalists Accra Academy — facing off for the coveted national title.

The final, being held today, Thursday, September 10, brings to a close several weeks of intense academic competition involving some of Ghana’s leading senior high schools.

The three finalists have arrived at the decisive stage through markedly different routes, setting up a contest that combines experience, pedigree and history-making ambition. 

Watch the live show below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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