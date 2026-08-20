Energy Committee yet to receive July 29 blackout report – Adomako-Mensah

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, says his committee has not been furnished with the full report on the nationwide power outage recorded on July 29, 2026.

According to him, although the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) indicated that the report had been submitted to the Energy Minister, members of the committee have not received a copy.

Mr Adomako-Mensah said the committee has only come across commentaries on the report through social media and major news platforms, making it difficult for Parliament to independently assess its findings.

“I have not seen the report that was presented to the Minister. As a committee, we've not been presented with the report,” he said.

He explained that GRIDCo had previously appeared before the Energy Committee in connection with an audit report, during which members raised questions about the findings of the investigation into the July 29 blackout.

According to Mr Adomako-Mensah, GRIDCo told the committee that the report had been submitted to the Minister and had ruled out sabotage as a cause of the incident.

However, he said the committee needs access to the full report to properly understand what caused the outage and assess whether the recommended corrective measures have been implemented.

His comments come after another major power outage on Thursday, August 20, 2026, raising fresh concerns about the stability and resilience of Ghana’s power system.

Mr Adomako-Mensah described the recurrence of major power disruptions within a month as worrying and said Parliament must demand clear answers from GRIDCo and the Energy Minister.

He said he expects the Energy Committee to invite GRIDCo and the Minister to appear before it when Parliament reconvenes on Monday, August 24, for urgent legislative business.

“I think we have to recall on GRIDCo and the Minister to appear before the Energy Committee to give us exactly where the problems are,” he said.

Mr Adomako-Mensah stressed that although power was restored relatively quickly after both incidents, the recurrence of nationwide disruptions requires urgent attention to prevent further failures.

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