Two nationwide blackouts in a space of a month ‘cause for worry’ – Adomako-Mensah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, says two major nationwide power outages within a space of a month are a serious cause for concern and require urgent answers from the authorities.
His comments follow Thursday morning’s widespread power outage, which marked the second significant disruption to Ghana’s power system within a month after the July 29 widespread blackout.
Mr Adomako-Mensah said although power was restored within a relatively short period after both incidents, the frequency and scale of the outages should worry every Ghanaian.
“Within a space of one month, we’ve had two major shutdowns, which virtually affect everywhere in Ghana, and that is a cause for worry,” he said.
According to the Afigya Kwabre North MP, he expects the Energy Committee to invite GRIDCo and the Energy Minister to appear before it when Parliament reconvenes on Monday, August 24, for urgent legislative business.
“I think we have to call on GRIDCo and the Minister to appear before the Energy Committee to give us exactly where the problems are,” he said.
Mr Adomako-Mensah stressed that while officials had managed to restore power after the two incidents, the repeated disruptions remain troubling.
He said Parliament must establish the causes of the outages and determine whether appropriate measures are being implemented to prevent further system-wide failures.
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