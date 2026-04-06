Afigya Kwabre North MP urges Finance and Energy Ministers to submit energy sector report

Collins Adomako-Mensah

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has called out key government ministers for failing to submit the annual report on the Energy Sector Support Account.

The report, which is a requirement under the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025, was due on March 31, 2026.

According to Mr. Adomako-Mensah’s recent checks in Parliament, the report has not yet been presented, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the management of the nation’s energy sector.

In his post, Mr. Adomako-Mensah specifically addressed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, reminding them of the statutory deadline. “May I remind the Finance Minister and the Energy Minister that today is April 6, 2026, and the report has still not been presented to Parliament,” he stated.

The Energy Sector Support Account is crucial for managing the funds collected under the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy, a levy meant to stabilise the energy sector and ensure its sustainable growth.

The law requires that the annual report be submitted to Parliament by the end of March each year, to ensure that the funds are used effectively and to foster greater public trust in the energy sector.

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