Andre Ayew was my childhood hero – Kofi Kyereh

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana International, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, says former Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew is his childhood idol.
In an exclusive yet-to-be televised interview with JoySports, the Ghana Freiburg midfielder spoke about the impact Ayew had on him during his early days with the Black Stars, describing the former captain as a lifelong inspiration.
“From the day I joined the Black Stars to when I had the injury and couldn't participate anymore, he was really taking good care of me and of course, he was my childhood hero,” Kyereh revealed.
“I still have pictures of him and others in my childhood room. I have big respect for Dede.”
Kyereh received a national team call up in 2021, but earned the admiration of Ghanaians in AFCON 2021 in Cameroon when he came on during Ghana’s 3-2 group stage loss to Comoros.
He was part of Ghana's team for the 2022 World Cup, but suffered a terrible injury that kept him on the sidelines for 36 months.
He's since returned action, scoring one goal for Freiburg U-23. The full interview will air on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 9 PM on Joy Prime
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