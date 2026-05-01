Hoshii International secures gold sponsorship for Accra 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships

Hoshii International Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to sports development and athletic excellence with the announcement of its official Gold Sponsorship of the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships, set to take place in Accra from May 12–17, 2026.

This landmark partnership positions Hoshii Instant Rice and X1 Energy Drink as the Official Food and Energy Drink Partners of the prestigious continental event, underscoring the company’s strategic investment in sports performance, youth development, and the broader African athletics ecosystem.

The sponsorship announcement, marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s sporting landscape, with Hoshii International unveiled as a major headline sponsor for the championship. The partnership has been widely described by key stakeholders as historic, reflecting both its scale and long-term impact on athletics development in Ghana.

Speaking at the official announcement, the Country Manager of Hoshii International Limited, Ivy Udanoh, emphasized that the sponsorship represents more than a commercial agreement. She noted that it signals the beginning of a strategic collaboration grounded in shared values of excellence, resilience, and performance.

“Today marks not just the unveiling of a sponsorship, but the beginning of a shared journey one built on ambition, excellence, and a deep commitment to the growth and success of athletics in Ghana and across Africa,” she stated.

Hoshii International, which officially launched operations in Ghana on February 6, 2026, continues to expand its footprint across the continent. The company’s flagship products Hoshii Instant Rice and X1 Energy Drink are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers, including athletes, professionals, and active individuals seeking convenience, nutrition, and sustained energy.

Through this Gold Sponsorship, Hoshii aims to directly support athlete performance by providing high-quality nutrition and energy solutions throughout the championship. The company also reiterated its commitment to ensuring product safety and standards, with X1 Energy Drink highlighted as certified and suitable for athletic consumption.

President of Ghana Athletics, Mr Bawah Fuseini, described the partnership as unprecedented, noting that it represents the first time a single sponsor has committed at such magnitude to athletics in Ghana. He further indicated that the deal goes beyond the championship itself, offering continuity and opening doors for increased corporate participation in sports development.

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, also welcomed the partnership, commending Hoshii International for its bold investment and reaffirming government’s support for private sector involvement in sports.

He emphasised that such collaborations not only elevate sporting standards but also contribute to national development.

Beyond the competition, Hoshii International’s involvement is expected to drive community engagement, youth empowerment, and economic impact, reinforcing athletics as a catalyst for social growth and national pride.

As Accra prepares to host one of Africa’s most anticipated sporting events, Hoshii International Limited stands at the forefront as a key partner, committed to powering performance, inspiring excellence, and delivering a world-class championship experience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.