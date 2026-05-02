Prince Amoako Jnr scores in Nordsjaelland draw against Brøndby

Prince Amoako Jnr continued his impressive form with the only goal for FC Nordsjaelland in their draw against Brøndby on Friday night.

The 18-year-old winger delivered a composed performance, finding the net to help his side secure a share of the spoils in a tightly contested encounter.

Amoako Jnr has been one of the standout young performers for Nordsjaelland this season, steadily growing in confidence and influence. His pace, direct running and ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations have made him a key attacking threat.

With this latest strike, the Ghanaian forward has now registered eight goals and five assists in all competitions, underlining his consistency in front of goal.

His performances continue to boost Nordsjaelland’s campaign while also drawing attention as one of the emerging Ghanaian talents making strides in European football.

Amoako Jnr’s rise also places him among a growing list of players who have transitioned from the Right to Dream Academy to FC Nordsjaelland and gone on to thrive in the No.10 role.

The teenager, who switched from jersey number 22 to the iconic No.10 on February 14, 2026, has already delivered eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances in his first full season.

Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a breakthrough second season at Nordsjaelland, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist after limited involvement in his debut campaign.

Simon Adingra also followed a similar path, registering nine goals and three assists in 31 matches in his second season after a modest first year.

Ernest Nuamah took a slightly different route, making just three appearances in his debut season before exploding with 12 goals and four assists in his second campaign, which earned him a move to Lyon.

Kamaldeen Sulemana showcased his flair early, recording four goals in his first season before stepping up with 10 goals and four assists in his second.

Ibrahim Osman also developed steadily, progressing from six appearances in his first season to seven goals and seven assists in 35 games in his second.

Compared to his predecessors, Amoako Jnr’s numbers in his first full season stand out, highlighting his rapid development and growing importance within the Nordsjaelland setup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.