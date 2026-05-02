Joseph Opoku’s late strike caps impressive run for Zulte Waregem

Ghanaian forward Joseph Opoku is hitting top form at the right time, delivering a string of decisive performances for Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league.

The 20-year-old attacker has been directly involved in goals in each of his last five matches, underlining his growing influence in the final third.

Opoku fired a late winner against Cercle Brugge, scoring in the 88th minute to seal victory, having earlier gone scoreless in the reverse fixture against the same side.

He followed that with a brace against Dender, before registering an assist against RAAL and adding another two goals in the return encounter.

That run of form reflects a player growing in confidence and authority. Across all competitions this season, Opoku has now recorded 10 goals and six assists, a return that places him among Zulte Waregem’s most productive attacking outlets.

Beyond the numbers, there is a noticeable development in his game. Primarily right-footed, Opoku has improved his movement between the lines and his timing in the box, often arriving in dangerous positions rather than relying solely on pace.

His decision-making in key moments, whether to shoot, combine or delay, has also become more refined, making him a more complete attacking threat.

His late goal against Cercle Brugge, in particular, highlighted that maturity, composed, alert and clinical when it mattered most.

For Ghana, his rise comes at an important moment.

With the Black Stars building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emerging attacking options are increasingly valuable, especially as the team looks to add depth and competition in wide and forward areas.



While Opoku is yet to break into the senior national team, his performances at club level are beginning to demand attention.

The former Ghana U20 player, who has made five appearances at that level, represents part of a new generation pushing for opportunities. If his current trajectory continues, he could position himself as a genuine option for future call-ups — if not immediately for the World Cup, then as part of the next phase of the national team’s evolution.

For now, though, his focus remains clear — and his form suggests he is making the most of it.

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