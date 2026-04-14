Criticism made me tougher, says Joseph Opoku after crucial match-winning brace

Ghana forward Joseph Opoku has expressed his relief and satisfaction after scoring a match-winning brace for Zulte Waregem, just one week after facing intense criticism and online abuse.

The 20-year-old winger proved to be the hero in the Belgian Pro League relegation playoffs, netting twice in the second half to secure a vital 2-1 away victory over FCV Dender.

The performance served as a direct response to a difficult period for the former Great Corinthians star.

Following a high-profile missed chance in a 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge the previous week, Opoku became the target of significant backlash from fans.

However, his composure at the Dender Football Complex - scoring in the 55th and 62nd minutes - has now placed Zulte Waregem at the top of the playoff table, securing their top-flight survival.

Reflecting on his redemption, Opoku noted that the negativity served as fuel rather than a distraction.

"I’m very happy because last week I got a lot of criticism after the chance I missed," Opoku said after the game.

"As a player, that keeps you going. This makes me tough, and I just keep calm in my head. I scored two goals, so I’m happy with the bounce back."

Since joining the Belgian side in 2024, the Ghana U20 international has become a focal point of the "Essevee" attack, recording seven goals and five assists this season.

Speaker on the abuse he suffered online, Opoku added, "I was shocked by how they reacted to me. Many people make fun of it, but as a top player, you know, I already knew I’m a top player. So, as a top player, it keeps you going and those things. So yeah, I gave them feedback, so they have to react to this one too."

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