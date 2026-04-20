Joseph Opoku registers assist in Zulte Waregem win over RAAL

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku continued his impressive run of form by providing an assist in Zulte Waregem’s 2-0 victory over RAAL La Louvière in the Belgian Pro League relegation round.
The 22-year-old played a key role in the attacking phase, setting up one of the goals as Zulte Waregem delivered a composed performance to secure all three points. His contribution proved crucial in a game where efficiency in the final third made the difference.
Opoku has emerged as one of the standout performers for his side since the start of the relegation round. The winger has either scored or assisted 50 percent of Zulte Waregem’s goals during this period, underlining his growing influence in the team’s fight for survival.
Known for his pace and direct attacking style, Opoku has consistently troubled opposition defenders, while also improving his end product in recent matches. His ability to create chances and contribute decisively has made him a key figure for the Belgian outfit at a critical stage of the campaign.
With the relegation battle intensifying, Zulte Waregem will be counting on Opoku to maintain his fine form as they push to secure their top-flight status.
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