Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian youngster Joseph Opoku has been voted the Belgian Jupiler Pro League's Player of the Month for April following his impressive run of form.
The Zulte Waregem forward has been the centre of some great performances in the final tail of the season as he fights to keep his side in the Belgian top division.
Opoku featured in four games in the month under review, failing to score in just one of those games as his side picked up three wins and drew one.
The 20-year-old drew a blank in the game against Cercle Brugge before going on to score twice in the 2-1 away win over Dender.
He assisted in the 2-0 win over RAAL La Louviere in the first encounter before netting twice in the 4-0 win in the reverse fixture of the Relegation Round.
The Player of the Month award was the icing on the cake for the Ghanaian winger, who has also been handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars team for the upcoming friendly against Mexico as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Latest Stories
-
From sewing to the spotlight: MC Too Cute opens up on motherhood and dreams
4 minutes
-
Resign if you are tired – Parliament’s health commitee tells medical professionals after Charles Amissah death probe
9 minutes
-
AAK calls for stronger regional alignment to unlock West Africa’s shea potential
12 minutes
-
Ghanaian bags $20,000 Stanford Impact Prize
19 minutes
-
Adopt sustainability reporting now – Deloitte Assurance Services Partner to insurance firms
25 minutes
-
Joseph Opoku named Jupiler Pro League April Player of the Month
37 minutes
-
John Darko praises Suame Municipal Hospital as legacy of Akufo-Addo’s healthcare agenda
49 minutes
-
DR Congo president hints at extending his term and delaying polls
51 minutes
-
Africa leads in female entrepreneurship but faces gaps in opportunity access – Sylvester Mensah
53 minutes
-
GJA President represents Ghana at IFJ Centenary Congress in Paris
57 minutes
-
Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Mahama Cares Fund
1 hour
-
Ghana launches Ghana House initiative ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
1 hour
-
Africa cannot rise without full power of women—Exim Bank CEO
1 hour
-
Letshego sells operations in Ghana, 4 other African markets
1 hour
-
Dr Eli Atukpui urges Health Minister to refer Charles Amissah report to Medical and Dental Council for action
1 hour