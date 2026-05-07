Joseph Opoku named Jupiler Pro League April Player of the Month

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Opoku has been voted the Belgian Jupiler Pro League's Player of the Month for April following his impressive run of form.

The Zulte Waregem forward has been the centre of some great performances in the final tail of the season as he fights to keep his side in the Belgian top division.

Opoku featured in four games in the month under review, failing to score in just one of those games as his side picked up three wins and drew one.

The 20-year-old drew a blank in the game against Cercle Brugge before going on to score twice in the 2-1 away win over Dender.

He assisted in the 2-0 win over RAAL La Louviere in the first encounter before netting twice in the 4-0 win in the reverse fixture of the Relegation Round.

The Player of the Month award was the icing on the cake for the Ghanaian winger, who has also been handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars team for the upcoming friendly against Mexico as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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