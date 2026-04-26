Joseph Opoku scores twice as Zulte Waregem beat RAAL La Louviere

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Opoku starred for Zulte Waregem in their heavy win over Raal La Louviere on Sunday evening in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Opoku, who is hoping to keep his side in the Belgian top flight, scored twice in the fixture as they claimed a 4-0 win at home in the relegation round.

The winger started the game from the bench, being introduced in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

Despite his second-half introduction, Opoku scored with his first significant touch of the game to make it 3-0 after Jeppe Erenbjerg had scored twice in the opening half.

Opoku scored his second of the game and his side's fourth of the night 10 minutes later to wrap up all three points at home.

The victory also meant his side went one point clear of the relegation group with Cercle Brugge closely behind.

With his two goals this weekend, Opoku has now been directly involved in 15 goals this season, scoring nine and providing six assists.

The forward has also been involved in six goals in his last five appearances for the club.

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