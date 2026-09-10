Let your reasoning and fairness define your legacy – Mahama to new justices

President John Mahama has urged three newly sworn-in Supreme Court justices to remain independent and allow the quality of their reasoning, fairness of their decisions, and loyalty to the Constitution to define their legacy.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, September 10, at the Jubilee House, President Mahama said the justices must instead focus on the quality of their legal reasoning and the fairness of their judgments.

“Let the quality of your reasoning define your legacy, the fairness of your decisions, and your unwavering loyalty to the Constitution,” he said.

President Mahama cautioned the justices against allowing public pressure, political interests, or criticism to influence their decisions, particularly in cases that attract strong emotions.

“You will sometimes be called upon to decide matters that generate strong public emotions and competing political interests,” he said.

“In those moments, you must remain unmoved by the pressures, the praise, or the criticism. Do not allow yourselves to be defined by the individuals, governments, or institutions that appear before you.”

He reminded the justices that their decisions could have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, stressing that every case before the court involves people whose rights and future may be at stake.

“Remember, always, that behind every case file are human beings whose rights, livelihoods, freedoms, and futures may depend upon your judgments,” President Mahama said.

He urged them to approach their work with humility and patience while taking the time to examine the law carefully before reaching their decisions.

“Approach every matter with humility. Listen patiently. Examine the law carefully. Decide courageously,” he said.

The President further urged the justices to make justice and the national interest the guiding principles of their work.

“And let justice and the national interests remain your abiding purpose,” he added.

President Mahama told the newly appointed justices that their elevation to the Supreme Court placed a significant responsibility on them, given the trust the Ghanaian people had placed in the judiciary.

In congratulating Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jnr, he urged them to serve with wisdom, integrity and independence.

“Justice Benas Kuesa, Justice Edward Amakwa Asante, and Justice Anthony Fawcett, Jr., the people of Ghana have entrusted you with an enormous responsibility. May you serve with wisdom, integrity, and independence,” he said.

He said the work of the three justices should contribute to strengthening Ghana’s democracy and the rule of law, while ensuring that vulnerable people are protected.

“May your judgments deepen our democracy, protect the vulnerable, and strengthen the rule of law,” President Mahama said.

He ended by congratulating the three justices and wishing them a successful and distinguished tenure on the Supreme Court.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I congratulate you and wish you a successful and distinguished tenure on the Supreme Court of Ghana,” he said.

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