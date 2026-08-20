‘We need to investigate the ‘system’—IES calls for probe into recent blackouts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Institute for Energy Security (IES) is calling for a thorough investigation into Ghana’s two recent nationwide power outages, saying the incidents raise concerns about persistent weaknesses within the country’s electricity supply chain.
Research & Energy Security Analyst Smith Boahene said the two incidents, which occurred at different points in the power value chain, require a critical assessment to determine their underlying causes.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Thursday, August 20, he noted that the first major outage, recorded about three weeks ago, followed a disturbance in the transmission system that affected large parts of the country.
The latest disruption, meanwhile, has been attributed by GRIDCo to a fault around the Akosombo transmission line.
According to Mr Boahene, the recurrence of disruptions within the power system could point to challenges such as deferred maintenance, underinvestment, or equipment obsolescence.
"If you look at the two scenarios, for example, it conflates a system failure, which needs a critical interrogation," he noted, stressing the need for the system operator to provide clarity on the challenges affecting grid operations.
Mr Boahene said although the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has spent about GH¢200 million on system upgrades and maintenance, more information is needed to understand the condition of the wider electricity infrastructure.
He said without a clear account of the challenges experienced within the power sector over the past four to six weeks, it would be difficult for stakeholders to properly assess developments in grid operations.
The IES is therefore urging the relevant authorities to investigate the recent outages and provide concrete measures to prevent similar incidents.
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