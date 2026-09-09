Hill Tennis Club and Ghana Tennis Federation honor Professor Bannerman Richter

Hill Tennis Club of Cape Coast has long stood as the premier club of tennis in Ghana, a place where passion for the sport was born, where generations meet on the court, and where community is woven into every serve and rally.

At the 2026 Fetu Afahyɛ Festival Tennis Tournament, the Club, in proud collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) gathered to honour a man whose life has become inseparable from the story of the club, Professor Bannerman Richter.

At 94 years old last year, 2025, Professor Richter officially became the oldest active tennis player in Ghana, living proof of endurance, discipline, and an unbroken love for the game. His presence on the court was more than symbolic; it was inspirational. Younger players watch him with admiration, seasoned players salute him with respect, and the entire tennis fraternity recognizes him as a pillar of continuity.

The celebration and honor of this pinnacle achievement took place at Hill Club during the 2026 Fetu Afahyɛ Tennis Tournament between Hill Club and McCharty Hill Tennis Club. With players, officials, and supporters gathered around the tournament grounds, and the banner of the 2026 Fetu Afahyɛ Tennis Tournament fluttered behind him, capturing the festive energy of the moment, Professor Richter sat proudly with a Lifetime Award resting in his hands, a plaque that represents decades of loyalty, mentorship, and unwavering support to the tennis community. Around him stood members of Hill Club and GTF, their faces lit with joy, pride, and gratitude.

Professor Bannerman Richter’s journey is woven into the very fabric of Hill Club. For decades, he has been a mentor, a supporter, a patron, and a friend. His dedication has strengthened the Club’s identity as Ghana’s premier tennis institution, where excellence is cultivated and where history is preserved through the people who live it.

The Ghana Tennis Federation’s collaboration in this honour underscores the national significance of his contributions. His story is not only a Cape Coast story; it is a Ghana story. It is a reminder that sports thrive not only through champions and trophies, but through the quiet, consistent devotion of individuals who give their time, energy, and heart to the game.

As the applause rose and the cameras captured the moment, one truth stood clear:

Professor Bannerman Richter is more than a player. He is a legacy.

His life continues to inspire the next generation of Ghanaian tennis players, reminding them that passion has no age limit and that service to community is the highest honour of all.

Hill Club of Cape Coast and the Ghana Tennis Federation have not only celebrated a man, they have celebrated a lifetime of impact, a symbol of resilience, and a heritage that will endure for years to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.