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Study hard, make your parents proud – Ahanta West MP tells 150 BECE candidates

Source: Jemimah Andoh   
  9 September 2026 3:19pm
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The Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West, Mavis Kuukua Bissue, has urged 150 BECE candidates who have gained admission to various Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country to study hard and make their families and the Ahanta West Constituency proud.

She made the call on Wednesday, September 9, when she presented educational support to the beneficiaries at the Education Office in Agona Nkwanta.

Addressing the students and their parents, Hon. Mavis Kuukua Bissue said the donation was aimed at supporting the beneficiaries as they prepare to begin their Senior High School education.

She encouraged the students to take their studies seriously and put in their best to achieve excellent results.

The MP further assured the beneficiaries that if they work hard and excel in their Senior High School education, her office would be glad to support them in pursuing their various tertiary education programmes.

She also urged parents to continue providing the necessary support, guidance and encouragement to their children throughout their academic journey.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media expressed their appreciation to Hon. Mavis Kuukua Bissue for the support.

They pledged to study hard and excel in their respective Senior High Schools, promising to make their families, the MP and the entire Ahanta West Constituency proud.

Some parents of the beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

They said the support would help ease the financial burden associated with preparing their children for Senior High School.

The parents advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the support, take their studies seriously and ensure that the MP’s investment in their education yields positive results.

They further encouraged the students to remain focused, disciplined and committed to their education as they begin the next chapter of their academic journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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