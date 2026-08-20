Energy | National

IES demands stronger safeguards amid temporary Akosombo power arrangement

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  20 August 2026 5:43pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) is demanding stronger safeguards around the temporary power arrangement at the Akosombo Generating Station to prevent technical faults from triggering widespread power outages.

Senior Research and Policy Analyst at IES, Derrick Xatse, said while a permanent solution to the challenges affecting the Akosombo transmission infrastructure is necessary, the interim arrangement must also be resilient enough to withstand disruptions and facilitate the quick restoration of power.

His comments follow Thursday morning’s widespread power outage, which the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) attributed to a fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line.

READ ALSO: GRIDCo identifies Akosombo–Volta line fault as cause of widespread power outage

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor explained that the latest disruption was linked to a temporary arrangement introduced after an earlier incident severely affected the Akosombo transmission infrastructure.

According to Dr Jinapor, government had two options: shut down the Akosombo plant for about six months to completely rebuild the control centre or introduce a temporary system that would allow the plant to continue supplying power while permanent works were undertaken.

Read also: Jinapor appeals for calm after nationwide power outage, says Akosombo works will be completed next month

Government opted for the temporary arrangement to avoid keeping the plant offline for an extended period.

Mr Xatse, however, said the decision must be accompanied by additional safeguards to protect the national power system from further disruptions.

“We need a permanent solution to this, but what we are talking about is resilience. Every system you have a solution to it, but what other measures can you put in place that when you are confronted with challenges, you can still restore power to Ghanaians?” he asked.

He said having a permanent control centre would not be enough if the overall system remained vulnerable to faults and lacked adequate mechanisms to restore power quickly.

The IES also called for sustained investment in Ghana’s transmission infrastructure, arguing that investment in the sector has not kept pace with the volume of electricity being generated and consumed.

Mr Xatse stressed that reliable electricity is critical to businesses and livelihoods, warning that prolonged outages could have significant economic and social consequences.

He therefore urged the "Energy Ministry and GRIDCo to implement additional short-term safeguards alongside the permanent solution to ensure the national grid remains resilient during periods of technical disruption".

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group