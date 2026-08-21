Temporary Akosombo power control facility to be ready by September – Energy Ministry

Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson,

The government is expected to complete a temporary switchyard and control centre at the Akosombo Power Station by the end of September 2026 as part of measures to strengthen the stability and protection of Ghana’s power transmission system.

The facility is being constructed following the destruction of the Akosombo switchyard in a fire on April 23, 2026.

The incident damaged critical infrastructure used to transmit electricity generated at the Akosombo Dam to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) for onward distribution across the country.

The vulnerability created by the absence of the switchyard was exposed again on Thursday, August 20, when a major fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line triggered the automatic shutdown of Akosombo’s generating units and some thermal plants. The incident contributed to a widespread power outage affecting parts of Accra and other areas.

Spokesperson and Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, said work on the temporary facility was progressing and should be completed by the end of September.

“The temporary measure we talk about is to have a temporary switchyard or a control centre. That is currently under construction, and that will be completed next month. So by the end of September, that will be done,” he said on *Eyewitness News*.

Mr Rockson explained that the temporary installation would provide additional protection to the transmission network while government works towards rebuilding a permanent switchyard.

He said the permanent facility would require significant financial resources and could take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

He said engineers had developed alternative arrangements to evacuate power from Akosombo into the National Interconnected Transmission System despite the absence of the normal switchyard and control centre.

However, Mr Rockson cautioned that the temporary arrangements had left sections of the transmission network more exposed to faults because the usual control and protection systems were not fully available.

“From time to time, these system disturbances will happen along the line,” he warned.

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