National

Temporary Akosombo power control facility to be ready by September – Energy Ministry

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  21 August 2026 5:16am
Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson,
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government is expected to complete a temporary switchyard and control centre at the Akosombo Power Station by the end of September 2026 as part of measures to strengthen the stability and protection of Ghana’s power transmission system.

The facility is being constructed following the destruction of the Akosombo switchyard in a fire on April 23, 2026.

The incident damaged critical infrastructure used to transmit electricity generated at the Akosombo Dam to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) for onward distribution across the country.

The vulnerability created by the absence of the switchyard was exposed again on Thursday, August 20, when a major fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line triggered the automatic shutdown of Akosombo’s generating units and some thermal plants. The incident contributed to a widespread power outage affecting parts of Accra and other areas.

Spokesperson and Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, said work on the temporary facility was progressing and should be completed by the end of September.

“The temporary measure we talk about is to have a temporary switchyard or a control centre. That is currently under construction, and that will be completed next month. So by the end of September, that will be done,” he said on *Eyewitness News*.

Mr Rockson explained that the temporary installation would provide additional protection to the transmission network while government works towards rebuilding a permanent switchyard.

He said the permanent facility would require significant financial resources and could take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

He said engineers had developed alternative arrangements to evacuate power from Akosombo into the National Interconnected Transmission System despite the absence of the normal switchyard and control centre.

However, Mr Rockson cautioned that the temporary arrangements had left sections of the transmission network more exposed to faults because the usual control and protection systems were not fully available.

“From time to time, these system disturbances will happen along the line,” he warned.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group