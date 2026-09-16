Education | National

Book and research allowance to be paid by end of September – Education Minister to TUTAG

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 September 2026 3:41pm
Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education
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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says the outstanding 2025/2026 Book and Research Allowance for members of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) is expected to be paid by the end of September 2026.

The assurance comes after TUTAG raised concerns over the delay in payment and threatened to take industrial action if the matter was not resolved.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, September 16, Mr Iddrisu said the payment process had commenced, with information on about 8,000 members forwarded to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.

He said members whose details had already been captured could receive the allowance with their September salaries.

“We directed GTEC to provide data to the Controller and Accountant-General and I am happy to note that some of you will receive your Book and Research Allowance in your September salary. Those of you who have had your data captured will receive it.

“We are committed to honouring all and as of the close of work yesterday [Tuesday, September 15], I spoke to the Controller and Accountant-General and he said he has entered data for up to 8,000 persons.”

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