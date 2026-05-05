TUTAG urges government to resource existing universities before expansion

Audio By Carbonatix
The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has urged Government to give urgent priority to resourcing existing public universities before proceeding with plans to establish new ones.
In a communiqué signed by Prof. Deodat Emilson Adenutsi, National President, and Dr. Francis Fonyee Nutsugah, General Secretary, at the close of its recent Extraordinary Congress at Kumasi Technical University, the Association observed that several institutions remain under‑resourced, facing challenges of inadequate infrastructure, limited facilities, insufficient equipment, and gaps in qualified academic staff.
It cautioned that further expansion without addressing these deficits could weaken the capacity of existing universities and stretch national resources.
The Association emphasized that any decision to establish additional universities must be preceded by a comprehensive needs assessment, taking into account population dynamics, enrolment projections, programme demand, labour‑market needs, and the ability of current institutions to absorb prospective students.
While acknowledging the importance of regional balance in higher education, TUTAG stressed that new universities must not be left struggling without sustainable student numbers or adequate facilities.
Beyond the expansion debate, the communiqué also expressed concern over regulatory interventions by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and other agencies.
The Association cited the reported removal of Bolgatanga Technical University from GTEC’s official website and contradictory communications on academic certificate evaluations as developments that risk undermining institutional credibility, staff morale, and career progression.
It further raised issues relating to post‑retirement contracts, unilateral variations in conditions of service, and dissatisfaction with responses from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.
TUTAG cautioned that unresolved matters affecting lecturers’ welfare and institutional governance could destabilize Ghana’s tertiary education sector if not addressed urgently.
Below is the statement issued by the association;
Latest Stories
-
Visibility is the new currency; be seen or go broke
47 seconds
-
TUTAG urges government to resource existing universities before expansion
11 minutes
-
BoG cuts currency issuance cost to GH¢471m as cash in circulation rises to GH¢83.8bn
48 minutes
-
US Health Deal: Ghana cannot cut off health aid overnight – Former Deputy Minister
1 hour
-
Cutting off donor aid now would deepen health sector strain – Akwasi Acquah
1 hour
-
Asutifi North targets zero exam malpractice in BECE – DCE
2 hours
-
Atebubu-Amantin MP warns gov’t over food glut, dumsor crisis
2 hours
-
We are living on borrowed time – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
ECG invests GH¢1.11bn in Ashanti power upgrades to address supply fluctuations
2 hours
-
Greater Accra REGSEC begins demolition of illegal structures at Sakumo Ramsar site
2 hours
-
Ghana High Commission invites global investors to Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026
2 hours
-
BoG’s financial position raises concerns over policy credibility – Dr Hene Aku Kwapong
2 hours
-
Ghana borrows GH¢20.48bn from Treasury bill auctions in April 2026
2 hours
-
Seven teachers arrested over BECE infractions
2 hours
-
World Bank launches strategy to transform West, Central Africa’s health systems
2 hours