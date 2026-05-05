TUTAG urges government to resource existing universities before expansion

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has urged Government to give urgent priority to resourcing existing public universities before proceeding with plans to establish new ones.

In a communiqué signed by Prof. Deodat Emilson Adenutsi, National President, and Dr. Francis Fonyee Nutsugah, General Secretary, at the close of its recent Extraordinary Congress at Kumasi Technical University, the Association observed that several institutions remain under‑resourced, facing challenges of inadequate infrastructure, limited facilities, insufficient equipment, and gaps in qualified academic staff.

It cautioned that further expansion without addressing these deficits could weaken the capacity of existing universities and stretch national resources.

The Association emphasized that any decision to establish additional universities must be preceded by a comprehensive needs assessment, taking into account population dynamics, enrolment projections, programme demand, labour‑market needs, and the ability of current institutions to absorb prospective students.

While acknowledging the importance of regional balance in higher education, TUTAG stressed that new universities must not be left struggling without sustainable student numbers or adequate facilities.

Beyond the expansion debate, the communiqué also expressed concern over regulatory interventions by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and other agencies.

The Association cited the reported removal of Bolgatanga Technical University from GTEC’s official website and contradictory communications on academic certificate evaluations as developments that risk undermining institutional credibility, staff morale, and career progression.

It further raised issues relating to post‑retirement contracts, unilateral variations in conditions of service, and dissatisfaction with responses from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

TUTAG cautioned that unresolved matters affecting lecturers’ welfare and institutional governance could destabilize Ghana’s tertiary education sector if not addressed urgently.

Below is the statement issued by the association;

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.