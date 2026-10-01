Accra: Fire breaks out in North Industrial Area at Avenor

An early-morning fire has broken out at the North Industrial Area in Avenor, Accra.

Photographs and videos taken from the windows of the Multimedia Group’s offices show flames and smoke rising from the area, which is home to both businesses and residents.

Details remain limited as of the time of filing. The cause of the fire, the extent of the damage and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

A JoyNews reporter on the scene reports that firefighters have arrived but cannot extinguish the fire because no accessible roads lead to the site.

Firefighters are still battling to douse the flames. Residents say the fire is consuming their properties as they watch helplessly, unable to intervene because of the blaze's intensity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.