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GRIDCo identifies Akosombo–Volta line fault as cause of widespread power outage

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 August 2026 7:03am
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed the widespread power outage recorded across parts of the country on Thursday, August 20, 2026, to a major fault on the Akosombo–Volta transmission line.

According to GRIDCo, the fault occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. and triggered the automatic shutdown of the Akosombo generating units and some thermal generating plants.

The company said the automatic tripping was part of the protection mechanisms designed to safeguard the stability and integrity of the National Interconnected Transmission System.

The incident resulted in the loss of electricity supply to several parts of the country, including communities in Accra and other regions.

GRIDCo said its engineers, working with other power sector agencies, immediately moved to isolate the affected transmission line and began the safe and systematic restoration of the power system.

The company said electricity supply had already been restored to some affected areas, with restoration efforts continuing for customers who remained without power.

GRIDCo said all relevant technical teams had been mobilised and were working to achieve full restoration as quickly and safely as possible.

GRIDCo apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and assured the public that it would continue to provide updates as more information became available.

The company also appealed for the patience and cooperation of affected customers as efforts to fully restore the power system continued.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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