Politics

Saalim Bamba suspends NPP Nasara campaign after convoy accident 

Source: GNA  
  9 September 2026 9:58pm
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Alhaj Saalim Bamba, a two-term Ashanti Regional Nasara Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suspended his campaign activities indefinitely following an accident involving a vehicle in his campaign convoy. 

Alhaj Bamba is an aspiring National Nasara Organiser of the NPP. 

The accident occurred on Monday, September 7, 2026, while the campaign team was travelling from Tumu in the Upper West Region to Wa, after a campaign engagement in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. 

A statement issued by the campaign team, copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Alhaji Suwaari Ibrahim A-Rahman, Spokesperson of the campaign team, said persons who sustained injuries in the accident had been treated and discharged, while one person had been transferred to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for further medical attention. 

The statement said the decision to suspend the campaign activities was taken following the accident to allow the team to focus on the well-being and recovery of those affected. 

The campaign team expressed gratitude to Allah for the safety of those involved and thanked individuals who had expressed concern and offered support following the incident. 

It also appealed to the public to remember the affected members in their prayers as the person continued to receive medical attention. 

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