Early morning blackout disrupts power supply across several regions

A major power outage has affected several parts of Ghana, leaving homes, businesses and other facilities without electricity in the early hours of Thursday, August 20.

The disruption was widely felt in Accra, where residents in areas including Adabraka, Weija, Tesano, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Legon, Madina, Adenta, North Kaneshie and Oyarifa began reporting outages from about 4:15 a.m.

Parts of the Eastern, Central and Ashanti regions were also said to have experienced interruptions.

As of the time of reporting, the cause of the outage had not been established. Power sector authorities had also not indicated when supply would be restored to all affected communities, leaving residents and businesses waiting for further information.

The latest incident comes barely three weeks after another widespread power interruption on July 29, which affected parts of Accra, Tema, Kasoa, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

The recurrence of the disruptions is likely to fuel fresh concerns about the reliability of the national electricity supply, with affected residents expressing frustration over the outages on social media.

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