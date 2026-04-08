FoSCeL to hold National World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2026 event at KNUST

The Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation (FoSCeL) has announced plans to stage national climax of the 2026 World Sickle Cell Awareness Day at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, the event, scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026 in Kumasi, is expected to serve as a major platform for raising awareness and promoting national dialogue on Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), which continues to pose a significant health challenge in Ghana.

In the statement, FoSCeL confirmed that the selection of the KNUST Great Hall as the venue was made possible through the support of the university’s management.

The choice of location is seen as strategic, given KNUST’s status as one of Ghana’s leading academic institutions and its ability to attract a broad and diverse audience.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed globally each year to increase public understanding of the inherited blood disorder, encourage early diagnosis, and promote preventive practices such as genotype testing and counselling.

FoSCeL, which is spearheading the organisation of the event, indicated that the programme will bring together students, academics, healthcare professionals, policymakers, civil society organisations, media representatives, and members of the general public.

The gathering is expected to foster collaboration and strengthen advocacy efforts aimed at addressing the burden of SCD in the country.

Sickle Cell Disease remains a major public health concern in Ghana, with estimates indicating that between 15,000 and 18,000 babies are born with the condition each year.

Health advocates have long stressed the importance of sustained awareness, early screening, and informed reproductive choices in reducing the prevalence and impact of the disease.

The Foundation noted that the 2026 commemoration will go beyond a symbolic observance, serving instead as a call to action for individuals and institutions to intensify efforts towards prevention and improved care.

Planned activities are expected to include public education campaigns, expert-led discussions, and stakeholder engagements aimed at influencing policy and strengthening healthcare responses.

FoSCeL also used the opportunity to call on government institutions, corporate organisations, and development partners to support the initiative through sponsorship and collaboration.

"FoSCeL is calling on government institutions, corporate organisations, and development partners to support this initiative through sponsorship and collaboration," the statement read.

It further encouraged partnerships with organisations working within the sickle cell space, noting that a coordinated approach would be essential to achieving meaningful national impact.

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