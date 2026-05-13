KNUST appoints Prof Christian Agyare as next Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Professor Christian Agyare as the next Vice-Chancellor, with effect from August 1, 2026.

The appointment was confirmed at the university’s 292nd Special Governing Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, positioning Professor Agyare as the 13th Vice-Chancellor in the history of the Kumasi-based state-owned university since its establishment in 1951.

He will take over from Prof Rita Akosua Dickson, whose four-year tenure officially ends on July 31, 2026.

Professor Agyare assumes office after more than 25 years of academic, research and administrative service at KNUST, where he currently serves as Provost of the College of Health Sciences. Widely known within academic and pharmaceutical research circles, he has built a reputation for institutional reforms, scientific innovation and higher education leadership.

A Professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Professor Agyare has gained international recognition for his research contributions in areas including antimicrobial resistance, ethnopharmacology, wound healing and anticancer drug discovery.

His scholarly work includes more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and thousands of citations in leading academic journals worldwide.

His academic journey began at KNUST, where he earned undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in pharmacy before pursuing doctoral studies at the University of Münster in Germany.

He later undertook postdoctoral and research engagements in the United States, including appointments at Novartis/Seeding Labs in Boston and the University of California, San Francisco.

Over the years, Professor Agyare has secured more than $11 million in international research funding from organisations such as the German Research Foundation, the German Academic Exchange Service, the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank, helping to expand research capacity and scientific collaboration at KNUST.

Within the university, he has held several strategic leadership positions and played a key role in institutional planning and quality assurance reforms.

During his tenure as head of the university’s Quality Assurance and Planning Unit between 2016 and 2020, KNUST introduced a range of digital systems aimed at improving accountability, staff appraisal and academic supervision.

One of the major innovations under his leadership was the rollout of a multipurpose smart identification card integrating biometric verification, access control, and financial transaction capabilities for staff and students.

As Provost of the College of Health Sciences since 2020, Professor Agyare has overseen the introduction of several new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the expansion of student enrolment, and major infrastructure development projects within the college.

Beyond Ghana, he has contributed to higher education quality assurance efforts across the African continent and has served as an international quality assurance expert for the Namibia Council for Higher Education.

Professor Agyare has also earned recognition for supporting mentorship and gender inclusion in academia.

He is a Fellow of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Foundation and has advocated increased opportunities for female researchers and graduate students in science-related fields.

A former student of Prempeh College, Professor Agyare is also a practising pharmacist and active member of the Methodist Church. He is married to Dr Charlotte Sena Agyare, and they have three children.

His appointment comes at a time when KNUST continues to strengthen its standing as one of Africa’s leading science and technology-focused universities, with growing emphasis on research, innovation, entrepreneurship and global competitiveness.

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