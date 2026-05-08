Security guard accused of raping KNUST students hit with robbery charge

Audio By Carbonatix
A 56-year-old security man accused of sexually assaulting two female students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is now facing an additional robbery charge, after police prosecutors amended the charge sheet before the Asokore Mampong District Court.
Police prosecutor Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare told the court on Friday, May 8, 2026, that the amended charge sheet now includes robbery alongside rape and sextortion charges in relation to the second complainant, a 23-year-old KNUST student.
The accused, Lloyd Kwaku Boateng, who works as a security guard at the Ayeduase Roman Catholic Junior High School, was initially charged with rape in connection with an alleged assault involving a 22-year-old student.
Chief Inspector Agyare informed the court, presided over by Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter, that “the charge sheet has been amended to include an additional charge of robbery.”
According to prosecutors, the first incident occurred on February 13, 2026, at about 9:00 p.m. at the Ayeduase Roman Catholic School compound.
The court heard that Boateng allegedly confronted a 22-year-old student and her boyfriend while they were hugging on the school premises and accused them of engaging in sexual activity.
Police say the accused assaulted the boyfriend, confiscated their mobile phones and room keys, and allegedly demanded GH¢300 before forcing the young man to leave the compound.
Prosecutors further alleged that Boateng then dragged the female student into a classroom, overpowered her, and raped her despite her resistance.
Court documents indicate that nearly two months later, on April 4, 2026, a second female student, aged 23, lodged a similar complaint with the KNUST Police.
Police told the court that the second complainant and her boyfriend had visited the school compound at night to “seek fresh air” when Boateng allegedly approached them under the guise of enforcing school rules.
The accused reportedly intimidated the couple and separated the complainant from her boyfriend before allegedly holding her hostage until the early hours of April 5.
“At knife point, he threatened the complainant before forcibly having sexual intercourse with her,” Chief Inspector Agyare told the court.
Prosecutors also alleged that Boateng forced the complainant to transfer GH¢150 from her mobile money wallet to his account, leading to the robbery and sextortion charges now added to the case.
The prosecution said investigations have been completed and a duplicate docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.
The court subsequently adjourned the case to May 22, 2026, while Boateng remains in prison custody.
The case has sparked renewed public concern over the safety of students in and around tertiary institutions, especially incidents involving abuse of authority and sexual violence against women.
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