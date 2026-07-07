NaCCA directs schools, publishers to use only approved pre-tertiary learning materials

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has directed publishers, booksellers, schools and other stakeholders to ensure that only approved learning materials are used in Ghana's pre-tertiary schools.

In a public notice issued on Monday, July 6, the Council reminded stakeholders that under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), it is the sole statutory authority responsible for assessing, approving and recommending learning materials for use in pre-tertiary education.

NaCCA stated that all learning materials intended for use in schools must undergo its assessment and approval process before they are published, marketed, distributed or used in any educational institution.

According to the Council, every approved learning material carries an official NaCCA Approval QR Code, which allows users to verify its authenticity and approval status.

It therefore urged publishers, schools, booksellers, retailers, parents and the general public to verify the QR code before publishing, purchasing, stocking, distributing or using any learning material.

The Council also expressed concern over the unlawful use of its logo on some learning materials that have not been assessed or approved.

It described the practice as misleading, unauthorised and a violation of the law.

NaCCA has consequently directed all publishers and individuals engaged in the practice to immediately cease using the Council's name, logo, insignia or any other representation suggesting NaCCA approval on unapproved learning materials.

It warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract appropriate regulatory and legal action.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the quality and integrity of Ghana's pre-tertiary education system by ensuring that only duly approved learning materials are procured and used in schools.

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