How Barbara Quashigah is creating value across business, agriculture and philanthropy

Barbara Quashigah

On a continent where the lines between business, public policy and community development are becoming increasingly intertwined, a new generation of African leaders is redefining what influence looks like. Rather than building careers within a single profession, they are moving across sectors, connecting investors with opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs, engaging in public affairs and investing in social causes that outlive quarterly balance sheets.

Among them is Barbara Quashigah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and investment adviser whose professional journey reflects a growing belief that Africa's development will depend not only on governments, but also on private enterprise, strategic partnerships and leaders willing to operate across multiple spheres.

The approach has shaped her work across investment advisory, entrepreneurship, agribusiness and philanthropy for more than a decade, positioning her at the centre of conversations that increasingly define the economic future of Africa. Many business leaders mostly focus on growing companies, but Quashigah focuses on building broader partnerships that connect investors, institutions, government and communities to pursue shared progress.

Her work scope includes working as the Managing Partner of Nexus FTC Ltd, where she provides international investment opportunities, strategic advisory and stakeholder engagement beyond the borders of Ghana to other African countries including Angola, Togo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, strengthening relationships between the public and private sectors. The role requires navigating complex commercial environments while balancing the interests of governments, development partners and investors.

One of the company’s significant responsibilities is a fundraising mandate connected to the Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), reflecting ambitions that extend beyond personal transactions to projects designed to stimulate economic growth across West Africa, where she excelled using her experience in building businesses.

She announced herself in the agribusiness sector through her company Ambar Quality Foods Ltd, pursuing opportunities in food production, commodity trading and exports. The agricultural sector is one of the key pivots in Ghana’s economic development by creating industries that provide employment and food security across the country. Her understanding of the sector and approach to entrepreneurship enabled her to provide the environment for both commercial success and social impact to reinforce one another.

Her belief in social and community impact led to the establishment of BAAQ Initiatives in 2020 to empower women and support young people within several communities by focusing on equipping individuals with the knowledge and resources required to build sustainable livelihoods. Its work reflects a conviction that lasting change is achieved not through dependency but through empowerment, creating pathways for people to improve their own circumstances.

She grew up in a family where public service formed part of everyday experience. Her father, Major (Rtd.) Courage Quashigah, served Ghana as Minister for Health before later becoming Minister for Agriculture. Her mother, Gertrude Essie Quashigah, dedicated years of service to the Ghana School Feeding Programme; their example instilled an understanding that economic progress and public service need not exist in separate brackets. Strong institutions create stability, markets create opportunity, and societies benefit when both work together.

That outlook would later extend into political organisation. Quashigah's involvement within the New Patriotic Party has included campaign responsibilities, finance committees and regional mobilisation. Throughout those roles, her interests have remained closely aligned with entrepreneurship, economic development and expanding opportunities for women and young people.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.