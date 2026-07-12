Audio By Carbonatix
A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse used for the storage of numerous barrels of alcohol at Tema Community 26, prompting a major emergency response by the Ghana National Fire Service.
The blaze, which is currently raging, has drawn firefighters from four stations, including the Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Tema Regional Headquarters and Dodowa Fire Stations, all of whom are battling to bring the inferno under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established, and there is currently no official information on casualties or the extent of damage.
Firefighters continue to work at the scene as thick smoke billows from the burning warehouse.
Authorities are expected to provide further updates on the incident, including the cause of the fire and the scale of losses, after the blaze has been contained and investigations are completed.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
14 seconds
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
3 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
9 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
10 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
15 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
27 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
33 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours