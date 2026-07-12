Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse used for the storage of numerous barrels of alcohol at Tema Community 26, prompting a major emergency response by the Ghana National Fire Service.

The blaze, which is currently raging, has drawn firefighters from four stations, including the Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Tema Regional Headquarters and Dodowa Fire Stations, all of whom are battling to bring the inferno under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, and there is currently no official information on casualties or the extent of damage.

Firefighters continue to work at the scene as thick smoke billows from the burning warehouse.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates on the incident, including the cause of the fire and the scale of losses, after the blaze has been contained and investigations are completed.

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