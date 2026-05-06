Music

Ice Prince cuts off sex, alcohol, soda

  6 May 2026 12:06am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian singer and rapper Ice Zamani has shared more details about his lifestyle overhaul during his weight-loss journey.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner revealed that he is celibate and has also completely ditched smoking.

Relishing his transformation on social media, Ice Prince said he felt “unchained and saved.”

On his X handle, he wrote, “Quitting sex and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life. From chronic smoker to nonsmoker. God is the greatest!!! Feeling unchained and saved.”

The rapper added he has also ditched alcohol, soda, energy drinks, and bread for over a year.

He expressed his desire to continue his current lifestyle for the rest of his life, stressing that he feels “good.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group