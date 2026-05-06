Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer and rapper Ice Zamani has shared more details about his lifestyle overhaul during his weight-loss journey.
The ‘Oleku’ crooner revealed that he is celibate and has also completely ditched smoking.
Relishing his transformation on social media, Ice Prince said he felt “unchained and saved.”
On his X handle, he wrote, “Quitting sex and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life. From chronic smoker to nonsmoker. God is the greatest!!! Feeling unchained and saved.”
The rapper added he has also ditched alcohol, soda, energy drinks, and bread for over a year.
He expressed his desire to continue his current lifestyle for the rest of his life, stressing that he feels “good.”
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Iraq offers May-loading crude at deep discounts for loading inside Hormuz
15 minutes
-
‘I thought he was going to hit me’ OpenAI co-founder says of Musk
25 minutes
-
US to safety test new AI models from Google, Microsoft, xAI
35 minutes
-
Gap co-founder Doris Fisher dies aged 94
45 minutes
-
I’ve been blacklisted in music industry for 13 years – Seun Kuti
3 hours
-
My beef with Wizkid is for life – Seun Kuti
3 hours
-
Ice Prince cuts off sex, alcohol, soda
4 hours
-
Funke Akindele on ‘Why I stopped attending church service’
4 hours
-
Don Jazzy made me believe talent is unlimited – Tiwa Savage
4 hours
-
‘Madam Koi Koi’: Nollywood actress Oby Kechere is dead
4 hours
-
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele stranded over Air Peace delay in London
4 hours
-
‘I didn’t want to marry artiste, pastor, politician’ – Banky W’s wife, Adesua
4 hours
-
‘Finding fuel was a problem’ – Davido explains after missing show
5 hours
-
Actor Lateef Adedimeji, wife welcome triplets
5 hours
-
Witness details management of multiple company accounts in Adu-Boahene trial
5 hours