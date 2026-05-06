Ice Prince cuts off sex, alcohol, soda

Nigerian singer and rapper Ice Zamani has shared more details about his lifestyle overhaul during his weight-loss journey.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner revealed that he is celibate and has also completely ditched smoking.

Relishing his transformation on social media, Ice Prince said he felt “unchained and saved.”

On his X handle, he wrote, “Quitting sex and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life. From chronic smoker to nonsmoker. God is the greatest!!! Feeling unchained and saved.”

The rapper added he has also ditched alcohol, soda, energy drinks, and bread for over a year.

He expressed his desire to continue his current lifestyle for the rest of his life, stressing that he feels “good.”

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