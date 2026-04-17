Ghanaians building alcohol tolerance through excess drinking – Prof Calys-Tagoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Head of Public Health Department at the University of Ghana Medical School, Professor Benedict Calys-Tagoe, has warned that excessive alcohol consumption over time leads to increased tolerance. This situation compels individuals to drink more and significantly raises the risk of serious health complications.
Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show during a discussion on cancer care in Ghana, Prof. Calys-Tagoe said that drinking—often done alongside meals as part of a social and lifestyle habit has become common across many communities.
While moderate intake may not pose an immediate threat, he emphasised that the real danger lies in the gradual escalation of consumption over time.
According to him, repeated alcohol use causes the body to adapt, leading to what is medically known as tolerance.
“Excessive alcohol use builds tolerance over time. An individual may start with one glass, and it produces a certain effect. However, after a while, that same quantity no longer has the same impact,” he explained.
He noted that as tolerance develops, individuals are compelled to increase their intake to achieve the same feeling.
“They move from one glass to two, then to three, and it continues to rise. Before long, they are consuming significantly higher amounts of alcohol just to feel the same effect they once got from a smaller quantity,” he added.
Prof. Calys-Tagoe pointed out that this progression is often subtle and can easily go unnoticed, particularly because habitual drinkers may appear less affected compared to occasional drinkers.
“In some cases, a person who has developed tolerance can take quantities that would severely affect another person, yet they seem normal. That does not mean the alcohol is not causing harm,” he cautioned.
He stressed that the body’s ability to tolerate higher amounts of alcohol should not be mistaken for safety, as the internal damage continues regardless.
According to him, the continuous increase in alcohol intake places individuals at greater risk of long-term health complications, including damage to vital organs and increased susceptibility to chronic diseases.
Prof. Calys-Tagoe therefore urged the public to be mindful of their drinking habits, stressing the importance of moderation and early awareness.
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