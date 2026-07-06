MPs should join upcoming national general cleaning exercise — John Oti Bless

Chairperson of Parliament’s Sanitation and Water Resources Committee, John Oti Bless, has called on Members of Parliament to actively participate in the upcoming National General Cleaning Days, describing the exercise as a necessary response to Ghana’s worsening sanitation and flood-related challenges.

President John Dramani Mahama has declared Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, as National General Cleaning Days in seven flood-affected regions.

The exercise, under the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, aims to mobilise citizens to clean their communities and reduce future flood risks. Government has called for full public participation, with all appointees—including ministers, MPs, MMDCEs, and heads of public institutions—directed to join and lead clean-up activities in their communities.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM Newsnight, Mr Oti Bless said MPs, as representatives of the people, have a responsibility to support the exercise and demonstrate leadership in efforts to improve sanitation in their constituencies.

“I think MPs, those who will be available – why not? It is important for every MP, since we are the representatives of the people; we all care about our constituents. So it is very important for MPs to be part of this important exercise,” he said.

Beyond MPs, the Nkwanta North MP said the clean-up exercise should not be treated as optional by the wider public, arguing that the deteriorating sanitation situation in the country calls for a collective national response.

Mr Oti Bless said observations from the committee’s oversight visits across the country had revealed disturbing sanitation conditions that demand urgent intervention.

“We as members of Parliament serving on the Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, as part of our oversight responsibility, have so far visited about seven regions across the country. And my brother can tell you that the situation is getting out of hand,” he said.

According to him, the committee has also received multiple petitions from individuals, organisations and civil society groups raising concerns over poor sanitation and its impact on public health.

He noted that many health facilities are recording increasing cases of gastrointestinal illnesses and other sanitation-related conditions, warning that the country cannot afford to continue ignoring the issue.

“So for how long are we going to continue sitting down, complaining, folding our hands, without taking action?” he asked.

Mr Oti Bless described the government’s move as a bold step that must be backed by public participation, stronger enforcement and sustained public education on sanitation discipline.

He said one of the key drivers of poor sanitation in the country is indiscipline, and urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to enforce sanitation bylaws more strictly.

“The assemblies must get their bylaws gazetted and begin to enforce them at the various MMDAs. That is another critical issue causing this problem,” he stressed.

He also called on the media to support the campaign by helping educate the public on the importance of sanitation and responsible waste disposal.

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