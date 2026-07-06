Mahama declares July 10–11 National General Cleaning Days in flood-affected regions

President John Dramani Mahama has declared Friday, July 10, 2026, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions affected by the recent floods.

The exercise, being organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, is aimed at mobilising citizens to clean their communities and reduce the risk of further flooding.

The initiative will be held under the theme, “Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana after the floods.”

Announcing the initiative in a statement issued on Monday, July 6, the government said the nationwide exercise was a critical intervention to protect lives and the environment.

It urged all Ghanaians to participate fully, while the President directed all government appointees, including Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and heads of public institutions to leave their offices and personally lead clean-up activities in their respective communities.

“This is a critical, nationwide exercise and all citizens are strongly encouraged to fully participate in it,” the statement said.

According to the schedule, personnel from the security agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and waste management companies will begin the exercise on Friday, July 10, while members of the general public will join them on Saturday, July 11, to scale up the clean-up.

Activities will focus on desilting choked drains, sweeping and clearing sand, weeds and debris from roads and highways, and cleaning public spaces such as markets, lorry parks, recreational parks and communal waste collection points.

The government described the exercise as both an emergency response and a call for lasting behavioural change, noting that poor waste disposal practices had contributed significantly to flooding.

“For far too long, indiscriminate littering and plastic pollution have clogged our drainage systems, contributing to devastating, preventable floods that destroy livelihoods and claim precious Ghanaian lives,” the statement said.

It added that all MMDAs must work closely with waste management companies to provide logistics, including waste trucks, gloves, shovels and other cleaning tools, while ensuring that all collected refuse and silt are evacuated immediately.

The statement concluded with a call for national unity and collective responsibility in protecting communities from future disasters.

“Let us rise together and show that the Ghanaian spirit of community, discipline, and unity is alive and well. Protect your home, protect your neighbour, and let us clean our beloved homeland. Clean Ghana, Save Lives,” the statement said.

It was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

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