MPs hold ‘jama’ session ahead of Black Stars opener against Panama

Members of the Parliament of Ghana were in high spirits on Wednesday, June 17, as they gathered in a lively JAMA-style session ahead of Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama tonight.

The atmosphere around Parliament House was filled with excitement, with several Members of Parliament seen wearing Ghana jerseys while others draped the national flag around their necks in a clear show of support for the Ghana Black Stars.

The informal gathering turned into a vibrant celebration as MPs danced and sang to music played in front of the parliamentary precincts, where Ghana-themed decorations and colours had been mounted to reflect national unity and anticipation ahead of the tournament opener.

Lawmakers from both sides of the House participated in the morale-boosting session, exchanging banter and encouraging one another as they joined in songs and chants backing the national team.

The charged mood can be described as one of optimism and national pride, with MPs expressing confidence that the Black Stars would deliver a strong performance in their first group match against Panama in Toronto.

The display comes as excitement continues to build across the country, with fans, traders, and public figures rallying behind the team as Ghana begins its World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars are expected to kick off their tournament journey with a crucial opener against Panama, a match that has already generated widespread attention and anticipation both at home and within the diaspora.

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