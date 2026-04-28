Seven reported dead in accident on Nkawkaw–Atibie road

Seven people have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Nkawkaw–Atibie stretch in the Eastern Region.

The crash, which involved a Hyundai Grace minibus with registration number GR 5660-18, occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, at about 10:28 p.m.

Agoo FM reported that the Ghana National Fire Service in Nkawkaw said it received a distress call and quickly responded, arriving at the scene around 10:49 p.m.

The vehicle was severely damaged on impact, prompting a joint emergency response. Firefighters from both the Nkawkaw and Mpraeso stations worked together to manage the situation and secure the accident scene.

Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Ambulance Service also assisted with rescue efforts, recovery operations, and traffic control.

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