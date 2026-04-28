Audio By Carbonatix
Seven people have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Nkawkaw–Atibie stretch in the Eastern Region.
The crash, which involved a Hyundai Grace minibus with registration number GR 5660-18, occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, at about 10:28 p.m.
Agoo FM reported that the Ghana National Fire Service in Nkawkaw said it received a distress call and quickly responded, arriving at the scene around 10:49 p.m.
The vehicle was severely damaged on impact, prompting a joint emergency response. Firefighters from both the Nkawkaw and Mpraeso stations worked together to manage the situation and secure the accident scene.
Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Ambulance Service also assisted with rescue efforts, recovery operations, and traffic control.
Latest Stories
-
NDC internal voting system faces transparency and accessibility concerns—Survey
1 minute
-
Gov’t bans industrial trawlers for two months as 2026 closed fishing season begins in July
7 minutes
-
Prof Kwesi Yankah Writes: Weep not Julius; mourn for your dying nation
8 minutes
-
Ghana Library Authority donates books to Nsawam Prison Education Unit
9 minutes
-
Surrogacy in Ghana: Legal parenthood, registration, and the rights of the surrogate
16 minutes
-
Seven reported dead in accident on Nkawkaw–Atibie road
16 minutes
-
Resetting EPA: 50 new district offices opened, 2,300 staff recruited in 15 months – Prof. Klutse
19 minutes
-
“Flying with two wings”: Africa’s opportunity to strengthen economic governance
24 minutes
-
Hip hop music sparked my smoking habit – Yaw Siki
31 minutes
-
“Flying with two wings”: Africa’s opportunity to strengthen economic governance
35 minutes
-
Darkness can never overcome darkness – only light can
43 minutes
-
rCOMSDEP training for cooperative groups begins in Ellembelle
45 minutes
-
Akosombo fire: “If officials face scrutiny, Energy Minister, President must too” – Minority
47 minutes
-
Government to tighten workplace safety enforcement as mental health becomes priority – Pelpuo
48 minutes
-
Coach Carlos Queiroz begins European player engagements
56 minutes