Two dead, seven injured in head-on collision on Elubo-Takoradi section of N1 highway

A routine journey along the Elubo-Takoradi stretch of the N1 highway turned tragic on Thursday, June 25, 2026, when a high-speed collision between a heavy-duty tipper truck and a bus resulted in a double fatality and left seven others nursing life-threatening injuries.

The horrific incident, which occurred at Abease, has once again highlighted the perilous state of road infrastructure in the Western Region, following reports that the crash was triggered by a driver's desperate attempt to evade a deep pothole.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the bus, which bore a Nigerian registration plate, inadvertently veered into the path of the oncoming tipper truck while swerving to avoid a road defect.

The resulting head-on impact reduced the front sections of both vehicles to mangled metal, trapping several occupants inside.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was alerted to the disaster at 11:53 a.m. Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered that the situation was dire, with six individuals, five from the bus and one from the truck, imprisoned within the wreckage.

“First responders had rescued three casualties before the fire crew arrived.”

Once on the scene, the fire crew launched a sophisticated rescue operation.

To prevent secondary disasters, the team "disconnected battery terminals, cooled the overheated engine compartment, and cleared debris from the road" to secure the area and allow for the safe extrication of the trapped passengers.

Despite the rapid intervention, the injuries sustained by the bus crew proved insurmountable. Medical personnel at the scene confirmed that the bus driver died instantly upon impact. His assistant, who was rushed to the Elubo Government Hospital alongside four other critically injured passengers, was later pronounced dead.

The seven survivors are currently receiving emergency treatment at the Elubo Government Hospital, where medical teams continue to monitor their stability.

Local road safety advocates are now demanding urgent intervention from the Ghana Highways Authority to repair the Abease-Elubo stretch, warning that the current state of the road remains a clear and present danger to thousands of commuters daily.

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