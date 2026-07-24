Ghana and Tanzania strengthen bilateral ties

President John Dramani Mahama and his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan, have held bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the African Union AU Extraordinary Health Summit in Accra.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidency, was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Ghana and Tanzania.

The two African leaders called for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two nations, and an increase in trade volumes between their two countries.

President Mahama highlighted the success story of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which contributed towards turning around the economic fortunes of the country.

He noted that Ghana was ready to share its experience in the mining sector with Tanzania.

President Mahama expressed his special appreciation to President Hassan for her support during the UN General Resolution on reparations, stating that Tanzania was one of the countries that stood firmly among the 123.

He said following the passage of the UN Resolution, they held the Next Steps Conference in Accra to discuss what to do next.

Adding that there were three different committees formed to work on different tracks of the reparation issue.

He announced that on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, they would hold another high-level meeting on it and that this was important because it would enable them to be able to see what progress they had made.

President Mahama said they also held the Accra Reset Conference last year and that since then, it had moved quite far in terms of establishing health sovereignty for Africa.

On her part, President Hassan noted that the relations between Ghana and Tanzania dated back to the era of the continent’s liberation struggle.

She mentioned the role of their founding Presidents: Dr Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania in the African liberation struggle.

The Tanzania leader said her country would learn a lot from Ghana, especially in the mining sector.

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