KiDi drops ‘Signature’ with Lasmid ahead of album release

Even before the summer solstice sets in, Platinum artiste KiDi has served the music world with an infectious banger which is perfect for a summertime playlist.

The multiple award-winning act drops his second single of the year, titled 'Signature', featuring new generation star Lasmid.

KiDi’s new song, released on April 30, 2026, is an earworm, and it’s spreading like a virus on social media and the airwaves.

‘Signature’ delivers groovy Afrobeats with dominant highlife elements which complement KiDi’s flirtatious lyrics and Lasmid’s sensual expressions.

Produced by Ugly x Tough, the new song will pave the way for the highly anticipated album 'Where Do We Go From Here’ by the 2022 TGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ winner.

The project that has been in the making for years will finally hit the music stores before summer waves goodbye.

There’s no doubt that 2026 has great activities in store for fans of KiDi who are jamming to the new release and eagerly awaiting the album.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.