Crime

3 arrested over alleged theft of power cables at school project site 

Source: GNA  
  15 June 2026 9:35pm
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Three persons have been arrested and are in the custody of the Akatsi South Police for allegedly stealing electrical power cables from the construction site of a three-unit classroom block at Wodome Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region. 

The suspects have been identified as Edem Dzanado, 36, of Wodome Xebidzikope, George Shitor, 25, also of Wodome Xebidzikope, and Steven Dzameshi, 19, of Wodome Logakope. 

According to information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the suspects allegedly cut and stole power cables installed at the project site on June 11, 2026. 

They were arrested the following day by Unit Committee members and some community residents and subsequently handed over to the Akatsi South Police for investigation. 

Mr Daniel Amuzu Kale, Assembly Member for the area, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, commended community members for their vigilance and cooperation in safeguarding public property. 

He cautioned persons engaged in the theft and vandalism of materials at government project sites within the Municipality to desist from such acts, warning that enhanced surveillance measures had been implemented to identify and apprehend offenders. 

Mr Kale said the rising number of thefts at development project sites threatened the timely completion of projects and deprived communities of much-needed infrastructure. 

Mr Daniel Dagba, Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, expressed concern about the increasing number of thefts at government construction sites in the municipality. 

He stated that the Assembly would work closely with the security agencies to ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice and that public investments were protected. 

Mr Dagba stressed that anyone found guilty of such offences would face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others. 

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities around public facilities and project sites to the appropriate authorities. 

The three suspects are expected to be arraigned before the court on June 18, 2026. 

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