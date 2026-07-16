Court jails 19-year-old for stealing nurse’s mobile phone and cash 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Shadrack Cobbinah, to five years' imprisonment with hard labour for stealing an iPhone XR and GH¢5,700 belonging to a nurse.
Cobbinah, unemployed, pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing, and he was convicted on his own plea by the judge, Bernice Mensimah Ackon.
Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Bernice Xornam Beble, resided at Nkamponase and Cobbinah lived at Tarkwa Railway Station.
She said that on May 16, 2026, at about 01:40 hours, the complainant woke up and realised that her door had been opened and that her iPhone XR, valued at GH¢2,500, and GH¢5,700 in cash had been stolen from the room.
The prosecution said that the same day, Cobbinah was seen offering the same iPhone for sale, and it was then picked up and handed over to the police.
According to Sergeant Yeboah, a cash sum of GH¢3,000 was found on the convict and retrieved at the police station.
She said during interrogation, Cobbinah confessed to the theft and named one Michell, who is currently at large, as his accomplice.
Sergeant Yeboah informed the court that Cobbinah further told the police officers that he had taken only the iPhone XR and GH¢4,000, not GH¢5,700, as alleged.
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