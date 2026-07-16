Sprinter crashes on Goaso–Mim highway

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was involved in a road crash on the Goaso–Mim Highway in the Ahafo Region in the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, with passers-by transporting victims to hospital before personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene.

A report filed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ahafo Region, and signed by the Ahafo Regional Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFO II) Samuel Ferdie Tetteh, on Wednesday, July 15, said the Regional Commander encountered the accident scene during an official field visit to Mim Senior High School.

Upon reaching the scene, the Regional Commander enquired whether the Ghana National Fire Service had been notified. He was informed that although the accident had occurred at dawn, the Service had not been alerted.

Before the arrival of the Regional Commander, passers-by had transported the injured victims to hospital. On the instructions of ACFO II Tetteh, debris from the crash was cleared from the roadway to restore the smooth flow of traffic and reduce the risk of further incidents.

The Regional Commander advised drivers to comply with road safety protocols and make use of emergency contact numbers to facilitate a swift response and potentially save lives.

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