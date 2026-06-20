Keta Port vision intensifies as 42 firms express interest

Investor enthusiasm has surged around the Keta Port project in the Volta Region, with as many as 42 local and international entities formally expressing interest in its development, it has emerged.

This overwhelming response comes in the wake of a significant milestone for the project: the Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) granting of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate. The certificate effectively clears the environmental regulatory path for the ambitious project.

Confirming the intense investor interest, Major General Paul Seidu-Tenye Kulono, Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), said that the response from the global investor community has exceeded expectations. He made this disclosure when presenting the newly acquired EPA certificate to the Overlord of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III.

While the sheer number of interested parties is substantial, GPHA has signalled that it will implement a rigorous screening process to select only development partners capable of delivering a high-quality project.

“We have received as many as 42 companies that have expressed interest to come and develop the port,” Major General Kulono revealed. However, he emphasized that initial interest will not be the sole determinant for selection.

“A lot of people will come. When you open the books and they see the scope of work, most of them will run away. But some of the names that have come up are credible names that we are sure that we will work with,” he stated.

According to the Director-General, over the next three months, GPHA will meticulously evaluate the initial proposals and aims to shortlist four preferred bidders. These finalists will then undergo thorough financial, technical, and governance due diligence.

Significant progress is also being made on critical supporting infrastructure for the port project. The construction of the project's headquarters is well underway. While there were adjustments to the original project scope, GPHA projects that the new headquarters will be completed and operational by January 2027.

Major General Kulono highlighted that the port project will act as a major catalyst for local economic development.

“During the construction phase, a lot of businesses will come up—carpenters, masons, all kinds of trade,” he said. The development phase alone is expected to generate significant economic activity and employment within the Keta area.

Beyond local impact, the Keta Port is positioned as a strategic regional asset. It is designed to boost transit trade for Ghana’s landlocked neighbours, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The project’s master plan includes crucial integration with the Eastern Corridor road and proposed rail infrastructure to streamline these trade routes.

Major General Kulono assured Togbui Sri III that the project design would prioritise environmental sustainability, incorporating controlled dredging techniques and other mitigation measures identified in the EPA assessment.

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