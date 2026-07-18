Gomoa West MP Richard Gyan Mensah engages drivers, okada riders on road safety

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa West and Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan Mensah, has engaged leaders of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), commercial drivers, Okada riders and Pragia riders in the constituency on road safety amid ongoing road construction works.

According to a Facebook post shared by the MP on Saturday, the meeting focused on promoting safe road use while construction continues across parts of the constituency.

He urged motorists and riders to exercise caution and remain patient with the temporary inconveniences, stressing that the ongoing works are aimed at delivering improved roads for residents.

Mr Gyan Mensah also announced the continuation of his annual driver’s licence acquisition, renewal support and training programme for unlicensed drivers and riders.

He said the initiative is intended to help improve compliance with road traffic regulations while enhancing safety on the roads.

As part of the engagement, the Deputy Minister distributed reflective jackets to Okada and Pragia riders to improve their visibility on the roads.

He also donated fuel coupons to commercial drivers and riders as a gesture of support for their work and contribution to transportation in the constituency.

The Gomoa West MP reaffirmed his commitment to improving road safety and supporting the transport sector, urging all road users to work together to ensure safer roads while development projects continue.

“Together, let’s drive safely as we move lives, goods and Gomoa West forward,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.