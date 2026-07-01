Transport paralysed in Amansie Central as drivers strike over bad roads, fare dispute

Commercial transport services in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region have ground to a halt after drivers withdrew their services indefinitely over deteriorating road conditions and a dispute with the District Assembly over unapproved transport fare increases.

The industrial action, which began on Monday, June 29, has left hundreds of commuters stranded at lorry stations across Jacobu, the district capital, as commercial vehicles remain off the roads.

The drivers say the poor state of roads leading to the district, particularly the Jacobu-Kumasi, Jacobu-Dunkwa and Jacobu-Obuasi routes, has significantly increased vehicle maintenance costs, forcing them to adjust fares without official approval.

According to the operators, deep potholes, eroded road surfaces and excessive dust have resulted in frequent breakdowns and damage to engines, suspensions and tyres.

They argued that the fare adjustment was necessary to offset rising operating costs.

However, the Amansie Central District Assembly rejected the unilateral increase and directed the police to arrest and prosecute any commercial driver or mate found charging unauthorised fares.

The directive triggered the strike, with drivers parking their vehicles and displaying red banners in protest instead of operating.

The action disrupted transport services across the municipality, leaving market women, students, traders and other commuters stranded for hours.

Explaining the decision, one of the drivers, Kwabena Yaw, said the poor condition of the roads had made transport operations unsustainable.

"This whole issue stems from the fare dispute. The roads, especially the Jacobu–Afoako Junction stretch, are in a terrible condition. We increased the fare from GH¢8.50 to GH¢10 because our repair costs now exceed our weekly earnings. Instead of addressing the roads, the Assembly is arresting drivers and impounding vehicles."

"We will not return to work until the roads are fixed and our colleagues' vehicles are released," he added.

Another taxi driver questioned why commercial drivers were being sanctioned while motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada, were charging significantly higher fares.

"We are not against regulation, but since we stopped operating, Okada riders have been charging GH¢30 per person from Afoako Junction to Jacobu. Why then should taxis be prevented from charging GH¢10? The Assembly must fix the roads because we cannot continue operating at a loss."

With commercial vehicles off the roads, commuters have been forced to rely on motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Pragya, with passengers reporting that fares for both modes of transport have doubled.

Responding to the strike, the District Chief Executive for Amansie Central, Emmanuel Obeng Agyemang, confirmed that six taxi drivers had been arrested for charging unauthorised fares.

"Following reports of unlawful fare increases, I directed the police to arrest any commercial driver found charging fares that have not been gazetted by the appropriate authority," he said.

The DCE stressed that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with existing transport regulations.

"We are not against drivers making a living. However, the law is clear. No individual or union can unilaterally increase fares without approval. Those arrested will face the law to serve as a deterrent to others," he stated.

Mr Agyemang added that the Assembly was engaging the Ministry of Roads and Highways to expedite the rehabilitation of the district's deteriorating road network.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Odotobri Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Johnson Kwakye Francis, appealed to the drivers to resume operations.

While acknowledging the impact of the poor roads and rising maintenance costs, he insisted that transport operators must wait for an officially approved fare adjustment before increasing fares.

"I have directed drivers to return to work and not charge unauthorised fares. The so-called fare adjustment is not in effect," he said.

He cautioned that any driver arrested for charging unapproved fares would face the consequences individually, without support from the Union.

"If any driver insists on collecting unauthorised fares, they should operate outside the lorry station. Let me make it clear: any driver arrested by the police for charging unapproved fares will be treated as an individual. The Union will not intervene," he warned.

Although he supported the Assembly's decision to enforce the approved fare structure, Mr Francis urged the government and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to prioritise the rehabilitation of the district's roads.

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