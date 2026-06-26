Drivers, commuters demand urgent repairs to deplorable Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road

Taxi drivers and residents of Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu in Ashaiman are calling for the immediate rehabilitation of roads in the area, saying the deteriorating road network is damaging vehicles, increasing transport fares and making commuting increasingly difficult.

The approximately 31.2-kilometre stretch has become a major source of concern for motorists and residents alike.

Deep potholes and the road's deteriorating surface have made travel unsafe and uncomfortable, while drivers say they are forced to spend heavily on vehicle repairs.

"The condition of this road is destroying our vehicles. We spend so much on repairs and spare parts, and that is why transport fares have gone up. We cannot continue operating at a loss," one driver said.

Several drivers said the rising cost of maintaining their vehicles has compelled them to increase fares in order to remain in business.

Passengers, however, say they are bearing the burden of the fare increases and are increasingly frustrated by the difficulty in accessing transport, as some drivers now avoid the route because of its poor condition.

"We are the ones suffering. We pay more for transport every day, and sometimes vehicles refuse to use this road. We spend a long time waiting before getting to our destinations," a commuter lamented.

Both drivers and passengers believe rehabilitating the road would significantly reduce vehicle maintenance costs, lower transport fares and improve access to reliable transportation in the community.

"If the government fixes this road, drivers will not have to spend so much at the mechanic's shop, and passengers will no longer have to pay higher fares. It will benefit everyone," another driver said.

Residents are therefore appealing to the government to urgently reconstruct the Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road to ease transportation challenges and improve the daily lives of commuters and motorists in the area.

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