Drivers, commuters demand urgent repairs to deplorable Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road

Audio By Carbonatix
Taxi drivers and residents of Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu in Ashaiman are calling for the immediate rehabilitation of roads in the area, saying the deteriorating road network is damaging vehicles, increasing transport fares and making commuting increasingly difficult.
The approximately 31.2-kilometre stretch has become a major source of concern for motorists and residents alike.
Deep potholes and the road's deteriorating surface have made travel unsafe and uncomfortable, while drivers say they are forced to spend heavily on vehicle repairs.
"The condition of this road is destroying our vehicles. We spend so much on repairs and spare parts, and that is why transport fares have gone up. We cannot continue operating at a loss," one driver said.
Several drivers said the rising cost of maintaining their vehicles has compelled them to increase fares in order to remain in business.
Passengers, however, say they are bearing the burden of the fare increases and are increasingly frustrated by the difficulty in accessing transport, as some drivers now avoid the route because of its poor condition.
"We are the ones suffering. We pay more for transport every day, and sometimes vehicles refuse to use this road. We spend a long time waiting before getting to our destinations," a commuter lamented.
Both drivers and passengers believe rehabilitating the road would significantly reduce vehicle maintenance costs, lower transport fares and improve access to reliable transportation in the community.
"If the government fixes this road, drivers will not have to spend so much at the mechanic's shop, and passengers will no longer have to pay higher fares. It will benefit everyone," another driver said.
Residents are therefore appealing to the government to urgently reconstruct the Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road to ease transportation challenges and improve the daily lives of commuters and motorists in the area.
Latest Stories
-
Asuansi Technical Institute inaugurates new board of governors to drive a new era of transformation
2 minutes
-
NACOC to roll out new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport
5 minutes
-
Odaw River dredging to be completed in December 2027 – Housing Minister
6 minutes
-
Ivory Coast coach slams ‘racist’ comments made by former Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger
6 minutes
-
Dome-Kwabenya MP distributes fertilisers to farmers to enhance food production
24 minutes
-
Beyond Sight: How visually impaired Ghanaians are experiencing the World Cup
41 minutes
-
World Cup: Ibrahim Mahama hails Black Stars, promises cash reward
47 minutes
-
Drivers, commuters demand urgent repairs to deplorable Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road
53 minutes
-
Dome-Kwabenya MP warns against sale of distributed fertilisers as farmers receive support
54 minutes
-
GPSCP II, UCC and USIBRAS partner to strengthen skills in Ghana’s cashew industry
55 minutes
-
TECNO’s EllaClaw AI introduces smarter device management, personalised digital assistance
56 minutes
-
Enimil Ashon writes: Must we wait till Ken Agyapong gets angry enough?
1 hour
-
President Mahama appoints three Deputy Comptroller-Generals for GIS
1 hour
-
GHS debunks claims that insecticide-treated nets are harmful
1 hour
-
New synthetic drugs, cocaine and meth booming, warns UN
1 hour