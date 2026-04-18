Beyond the noise: Why journalism must be seen to be trusted

As the global media community prepares for the “Journalism out loud” theme at the DW Global Media Forum 2026, journalism is being challenged not only to report facts but also to make its process visible and its credibility felt in an age of speed, uncertainty, and competing narratives.

In today’s media environment, the challenge is no longer simply producing accurate information; it is about ensuring that truth remains visible in a fast-moving and often misleading information space. Trust in journalism is no longer automatic; it has to be earned and, increasingly, demonstrated.

In this context, the DW Global Media Forum 2026 takes on renewed significance. Under the theme “Journalism out loud,” the Forum reflects a growing need for journalism that is not only accurate but also transparent, engaging, and accountable.

During a recent reporting engagement, I observed multiple versions of the same story circulating across social media within minutes of an event unfolding. Some accounts were partially accurate, while others were clearly misleading. What stood out was not only the speed of information but also how quickly audiences formed conclusions before verification could catch up. In those first few minutes, before any official confirmation, the gap between what was happening and what people believed was already widening. In that moment, it became clear that the challenge facing journalism today is not only to report the truth but also to ensure it is understood and trusted.

In many cases, the challenge is not that facts are unavailable, but that they compete with faster, louder, and often misleading narratives.

This is where the idea of “journalism out loud” becomes critical. It is not about being louder than others but about making the journalism process more visible, showing how stories are verified, what is known, what remains uncertain, and how editorial decisions are made. In an age of disinformation and algorithm-driven content, transparency is no longer optional; it is essential.

The urgency of this shift has been reinforced by global developments in digital communication. During recent election cycles across multiple countries, AI-generated political videos and synthetic audio clips have circulated widely online, sometimes shaping public perception before they are verified or debunked. In response, organizations such as Reporters Without Borders have repeatedly warned that the erosion of trust in the media is becoming one of the most serious threats to democratic systems worldwide. In this environment, journalism must not only correct falsehoods but also do so in ways that are immediate, transparent, and accessible.

The Forum’s emphasis on interactive formats, from workshops to live discussions, signals a shift in how journalism is practiced. Audiences are no longer passive consumers of information. They question, interpret, and engage. As a result, journalism must evolve from merely delivering information to fostering understanding.

At the same time, the challenges are becoming more complex. The rise of AI-generated content, particularly in political communication, has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic from manipulated information. In this environment, credibility must be actively reinforced through clarity, consistency, and openness. This also requires journalists to rethink how they present their work, not only as final conclusions but as processes that audiences can follow and evaluate.

Equally important is recognizing that journalism today cannot operate in isolation. Diverse perspectives, collaborative reporting, and inclusive storytelling are no longer optional ideals; they are essential tools for accurately reflecting a complex, interconnected world. Cross-border investigations, data-driven collaborations, and partnerships among newsrooms are increasingly shaping how major global stories are told.

The DW Global Media Forum 2026 is more than a gathering of media professionals. It is a space to rethink how journalism can remain relevant, credible, and impactful in a rapidly changing global landscape. It is also a reminder that innovation in journalism is no longer confined to technology but extends to how stories are structured, shared, and understood.

There is also a quieter shift underway, less visible but equally important. Journalism is no longer defined only by what it reveals but by how openly it explains itself. That shift may not always be dramatic, yet it is where trust is slowly rebuilt.

Ultimately, the future of journalism will be defined not by those who simply report the news, but by those who can make their work visible, understandable, and meaningful to the audiences they serve.

In that sense, journalism must not only speak; it must be seen to be working.

In the end, journalism is not measured by how quickly it responds but by how clearly it earns the trust it depends on.

About the author

Moro Mohammed is a broadcast journalist focused on global media trends, digital communication, and the evolving role of journalism in combating misinformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.