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Nominations open for Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026

  23 April 2026 6:38am
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Organisers of the Ghana AI Summit & Awards have opened nominations for the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled to take place from July 29 to 30.

The summit, organised by Knowledge Innovations in partnership with Deloitte, is expected to bring together stakeholders in artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation from across Ghana and beyond.

This year’s event will be held under the theme, “Artificial Intelligence for Economic Growth and Job Creation: Innovation, Inclusion and Future Jobs.”

The organisers say the awards component of the summit is aimed at recognising individuals, start-ups, companies and public institutions applying artificial intelligence to address challenges and contribute to national development.

The 2025 edition saw six organisations and three individuals recognised across ten award categories.

According to Charles Yeboah, the categories reflect the increasing role of artificial intelligence in transforming industries and supporting socio-economic development in Ghana.

The 2026 awards will cover categories including AI Personality of the Year, Most Promising AI Idea of the Year, Best AI for Social Good, Best AI Services Solution Provider, Best AI Startup, Best AI Innovation, Best AI Company and Best AI Public Service.

Organisers expect more than 300 participants to attend the summit.

Nominations are open to individuals and organisations across academia, industry, government and civil society. Submissions will be assessed by a panel of experts based on innovation, impact, scalability and contribution to Ghana’s AI ecosystem.

Entries will be accepted until May 29, 2026, via the official nomination portal.

The Ghana AI Summit & Awards serves as a national platform to highlight developments in artificial intelligence and its application in key sectors of the economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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