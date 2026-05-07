Dr Ofori Sarpong donates state-of-the-art facility to PRESEC

An alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, and current board chairman of the school, Dr Ofori Sarpong, has donated a state-of-the-art facility to his alma mater in recognition of the values, discipline, and training he received decades ago.

Dr Sarpong also serves as global president of the school’s alumni association.

The new facility is expected to significantly bolster the government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to quality secondary education.

By improving student accommodation and easing congestion in boarding houses, the facility will enhance the learning environment for both current and future students.

In a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana Education Service (GES), the education management body said the gesture highlights the evolving role of old students’ associations in the education sector, noting that they are now key stakeholders.

“Alumni groups contribute not only to infrastructure development but also to mentorship, scholarships, and institutional governance,” GES stated.

Their continued involvement, the GES said, strengthens schools’ capacity to provide holistic and competitive education.

In commending Dr Ofori Sarpong for his “exemplary gesture", GES urged other alumni and individuals to emulate his commitment to educational development.

“Such partnerships remain vital in complementing Government’s efforts to improve teaching and learning conditions across the country,” GES added.

School management has assured Dr Sarpong and the general public that it will work closely with school authorities and relevant stakeholders to ensure proper maintenance and optimal utilisation of the facility, ensuring its long-term benefit to students.

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